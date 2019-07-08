A 67-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday evening for felony excessive driving under the influence after he was involved in an injury crash at the intersection of Ammon Road and 17th Street.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies in the Ammon Division responded to the scene at about 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival witnesses told deputies that a GMC pickup that was involved in the crash had been observed swerving just prior to the collision, a sheriff's office news release said. Witnesses said that a man fell to the ground after exiting his vehicle, and they started attending to him until deputies arrived.
The man was identified Ronald G. Nieweg and, while deputies were talking to him, they found that he showed signs of impairment, and they also observed an opened bottle of liquor in his vehicle.
Nieweg was checked by ambulance personnel and transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center accompanied by a deputy, the release said. After Nieweg received medical clearance deputies transported him to the Bonneville County Jail for breath testing to determine the level of alcohol in his system. Breath testing results showed Nieweg at approximately .28 BAC, which is 3.5 times the legal limit of .08.
Nieweg was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony excessive DUI and misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol.