Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire Department personnel responded just before 7 p.m. Friday to a vehicle accident on North 5th West near 97th North. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived but they were able to quickly extinguish it.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire Department personnel responded just before 7 p.m. Friday to a vehicle accident on North 5th West near 97th North. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived but they were able to quickly extinguish it.
An Idaho Falls man with a history of driving under the influence was arrested Friday night on a felony charge of driving under the influence after he reportedly crashed the truck he was driving and fled the scene.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire Department personnel responded just before 7 p.m. to a vehicle accident on North 5th West near 97th North, a Sheriff's Office news release said.
Emergency dispatch had received a report that a vehicle involved was on fire and the driver, an adult male, had fled from the scene. When emergency personnel arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed and hanging over the guardrail of a canal bridge, the release said. Fire personnel quickly extinguished the blaze and bystanders pointed deputies toward the direction in which the driver had fled on foot.
Deputies located Christopher T. Reynolds about ¾ of a mile away attempting to hide in the grass on the canal bank and took him into custody. When asked, Reynolds reportedly told deputies he had been drinking alcohol. A check of Reynold’s criminal history revealed at least two previous convictions for driving under the influence in California, the release said.
Deputies transported Reynolds to Idaho Falls Community Hospital to be checked for injuries and to obtain a blood sample to determine his intoxication level. While at the hospital, Reynolds was uncooperative and attempted to push past deputies and staff until he had to be restrained outside of the emergency room in a patrol car.
Once Reynolds was cleared by medical staff, deputies began transporting him to the Bonneville County Jail, but only made it a short distance from the hospital before he began hitting his head on the window and the patrol car's interior, the release said. An ambulance was called to assist with transport so Reynolds could safely be secured to a gurney, during which time he continued to resist and made physical threats of harm toward the deputies.
Reynolds was booked for felony driving under the influence, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.