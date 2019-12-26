On December 24th, 2019, at approximately 11:30 pm, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance involving a firearm at a residence in the 9000 N. block of 70th E. The reporting party advised two brothers were physically fighting and one had pointed a shotgun at the other. It was reported the individuals involved had been drinking alcohol and small children were present.
Deputies and an Idaho State Police Trooper arrived on scene and made contact with a female resident, her husband, a small child and their brother-in-law. Deputies found the female and her husband, 27 year old Samuel W. Sherry, had been arguing and at some point Mr. Sherry pushed his wife against a wall prompting the brother-in-law to intervene. During this time, all parties were verbally arguing and making threats until Sherry retrieved a shotgun from a nearby room and pointed it at the other two. The brother-in-law continued in a physical fight with Sherry and the shotgun was taken away and secured in a separate room until Deputies arrived.
Sherry was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Felony Aggravated Assault, and Misdemeanor charges for Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Child and Resisting/Obstructing Arrest.