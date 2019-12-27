On Thursday December 26th, 2019, at approximately 8 am, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to a residence on Daleen St. in Bonneville County to check the welfare of an adult woman who was believed to be the victim of Domestic Battery. Deputies made contact with the woman and others present and began investigating several instances of Domestic Violence that had happened the day before and over the past few weeks.
During the investigation Deputies observed multiple signs of injury to the woman and learned the suspect, 29 year old Fabian C. Taguinod, had caused these injuries. Initially Mr. Taguinod was issued a Misdemeanor Citation for Domestic Battery and left the residence, but afterwards the woman and witnesses revealed to Deputies further information that Taguinod had held a knife to the woman’s neck, attempted to strangle her, and forced her into a sexual act.
Deputies assisted in getting the woman services from the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault center and then made contact once again with Mr. Taguinod who denied causing injury to the woman. Mr. Taguinod was then taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on Felony charges of Rape, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation and Misdemeanor Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Child.
The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.