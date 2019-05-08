On May 7th, 2019, at approximately 10:13pm, Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies with the Ammon Division were sent to a report of a suspicious male at the corner of 17th St and Hitt Rd. Deputies were advised the male was ramming a shopping cart into a traffic signal pole and talking to himself. As Deputies arrived they located the man and identified him as 57 year old Robert C. Freeman of Idaho Falls.
Deputies found that Freeman was in possession of several items of drug paraphernalia used for smoking Marijuana and Methamphetamine and several small baggies of Methamphetamine. In all, approximately 28 grams of Methamphetamine as well as a small amount of liquid that field tested positive as Methamphetamine.
Freeman was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.