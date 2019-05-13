A news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Monday indicated the fatal shooting of a man on the West Arco Highway was likely unintentional.
The shooting happened while two separate groups were target shooting within a few hundred feet of each other near National Guard Training Range. According to the news release, a bullet hit Michael Ephram, 23, in the head. The release also states bullets struck the vehicle Ephram and his group were in.
The shooter has cooperated with law enforcement. The release states the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident. The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office will review the investigation when it's complete.