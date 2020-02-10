An Idaho Falls man who fired a gun at police and witnesses during a standoff Sunday has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault.
According to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release, Channean Deveau, 26, was found on the side of Snake River Road near Heise at 2:40 p.m. Several witnesses approached the car, believing Deveau was stuck, but he reportedly fired a gun at them. No one was injured, according to the news release.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter, and the Bonneville County SWAT Team was called in. Deveau refused to negotiate with law enforcement and indicated he wanted officers to kill him.
The news release states Deveau fired at the officers just after 5 p.m., prompting law enforcement to return fire. No one was hit during the shootout.
Law enforcement disarmed Deveau using non-lethal rubber bullets and a Taser. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment before being taken to Bonneville County Jail.
Deveau was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each punishable with up to five years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.
The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting, with the Bingham County Sheriff's Office taking the lead. Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said three deputies had been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. Lovell said placing deputies on administrative leave is standard procedure for shootings, including incidents that do not result in a death.