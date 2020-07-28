At approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies in the Ammon Division responded to an apartment in the 2700 block of Eagle Dr. where a domestic disturbance took place between a man and woman. It was reported the woman, identified as 36 year old Stacy D. Quillen, pointed a firearm at the man and his 16 year old brother before they left the residence. At the time it was believed Quillen’s 7 year old son was also inside the residence.
Deputies and members of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded and contacted nearby apartment residents to have them move out of the immediate area. During this time Deputies attempted contact with Quillen by phone but did not get an answer.
At approximately 7:45 am SWAT Team Deputies made contact with Quillen and were able to detain her and make the residence safe. Quillen’s 7 year old son was also found safe inside the residence.
Quillen was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for Aggravated Assault. No further information is available at this time.