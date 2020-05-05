The candidates for Bonneville County sheriff met for a debate Tuesday to share their visions for the office should they be elected.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Capt. Samuel Hulse, Sheriff's Deputy Michael Dickson and Idaho Falls Police Department Lt. Timothy Downs joined the debate.
There was little daylight between the three candidates on gun rights and gun control, and the issue that took up the most time. The candidates did disagree, however, on whether the sheriff's office was tackling the drug trade enough and whether the sheriff's office was doing enough to support and retain deputies.
In terms of experience, the candidates each cited the decades they had spent in law enforcement. Hulse, who has been endorsed by retiring Sheriff Paul Wilde and Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark, cited his experience as a captain and chief deputy at the sheriff's office, his management of a large portion of the office's budget, and his support for the Behavioral Health Crisis Center and Region 7 Crisis Intervention Team.
Dickson, however, said his opponent would not bring enough change to the office. Dickson grew increasingly critical of the sheriff's office as the debate went on, arguing that not enough had been done to support deputies and that the office was losing experience as a result.
Downs cited his military experience and management credentials developed while overseeing the police department's Professional Standards and Logistics Bureau.
All three candidates expressed opposition to red flag laws that would allow law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily remove firearms from the possession of an individual suspected of posing a risk, citing a lack of due process. They also expressed support for allowing teachers to keep firearms in case of an attempted mass shooting. Teachers in Idaho public schools can be armed with permission from the school board and with training.
Moderator Karole Honas of Channel 8 asked the candidates about the gun-toting protesters in Michigan, as well as a recent protest outside the home of a Meridian police officer.
Though each candidate agreed the protesters were within their rights to bring guns, they asked protesters to consider law enforcement's perspective, having to enforce the stay-at-home order whether they agreed with it or not. Hulse differed from his opponents by arguing protesters with guns made the situation more difficult for law enforcement.
Hulse and Downs both condemned the recent protest outside a Meridian police officer's home.
"I think we need to have more calm dialogue to address the issues and less rhetoric," Hulse said.
The candidates also disagreed on how best to enforce drug laws.
"I do not think our current sheriff's office is doing enough," Dickson said. He said drug dealers and those involved with gangs should receive longer sentences.
Hulse and Downs disagreed on whether drug arrests had risen or decreased, both citing data they had seen for the sheriff's office. Hulse said that while enforcing drug laws was important, law enforcement should also focus on recovery.
"You're not going to arrest your way out of this problem," Hulse said.
Dickson said he would provide a raise to deputies and make them feel free to speak directly to him.
Downs said the police department had recruited former deputies leaving the sheriff's office for the city police.
"I guess what my pet project would be if I had one would be to stop the bleeding," Downs said.
The debate can be viewed on the Idaho Falls Lunch-In's Facebook Page.
Election primaries are scheduled for May 19. Voting will be conducted exclusively through mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.