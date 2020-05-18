A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy died Monday morning after another deputy hit him with a vehicle while arriving on the scene of a crash.
The incident happened while law deputies were responding to the scene of a rollover accident near the intersection of 9th Road South and Bone Road, east of Iona.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, two deputies were already on the scene and following a suspect on foot when a third arrived after 5:18 a.m. and struck one of the deputies in the dark.
More law enforcement arrived along with the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Air Idaho Rescue. Life-saving measures were performed and the deputy was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The deputy died from their injuries at the hospital.
One of the two deputies who were first on the scene of the initial accident said a woman from the crash had exited the car and was holding a machete. According to the news release, the woman ignored orders to drop the machete and was walking down the road, away from the deputies. The deputies were pursuing the woman on foot when the third deputy arrived on the scene, hitting a deputy with his vehicle.
The woman was arrested and taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment and a mental health evaluation.
The sheriff’s office has not released the names of those involved. Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the sheriff’s office is in the process of notifying the deputy’s family and sheriff’s office employees. He said an update, including the name of the deceased deputy, would be released Tuesday afternoon.
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident at the request of Sheriff Paul Wilde. Lovell said the deputy who was driving the car is on leave, though he was unsure if it was paid administrative leave.
“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is devastated by this event and our hearts are with the deputy’s family and friends,” the news release said. “This is a tragic loss for them and our family of deputies. We very much appreciate the support of our community and the law enforcement and public safety agencies surrounding us that are assisting and have reached out for support.”
The incident marks the first line-of-duty death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy in 82 years, and the third in the sheriff’s office history.
In 1938, Deputy Harry Merrill drowned after a sheriff’s office boat capsized while searching for a drowning victim.
In 1924, Deputy C. Neil Simpkins was shot and killed while attempting to arrest a man for a liquor law violation.