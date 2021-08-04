BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy was shot Wednesday morning in Blackfoot, resulting in a wide search for suspects in the area along South Shilling as far north as E. Alice St. and as far south as the railroad tracks near Diggie Road.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said, “On August 4, 2021 at about 7:50 a.m. the Bingham County Dispatch center put out a call of a hit-and-run driver who had struck a vehicle and left. At 7:58 a.m., a Blackfoot Police officer found the vehicle and was involved in a short low speed pursuit. The suspect vehicle crashed and three people ran from the vehicle. One of the occupants was contacted by law enforcement and at that time the suspect shot a Bingham County detective. The detective was was taken to the hospital for treatment. After the detective was hit, one of the three suspects’ body was found at the scene of the shooting and a second suspect is in custody. The third suspect has been identified, at this time we are not releasing any further information.
“The investigation is being conducted by the North Critical Incident Team with Idaho Falls Police being the lead agency.”
The sheriff’s deputy who was wounded was reportedly hit in the arm and was rushed to the hospital following the incident and is expected to survive, authorities said. His name has not yet been released.
A public alert was sent out advising people that they were searching for two suspects in the shooting — a Hispanic male in a black shirt and a Native American female — around the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade complex.
Police said the incident had resulted in two schools with summer sessions being locked down. The suspects were believed to be in the area of SE Main St., Shilling Ave. and University between Judicial and Walker.
The suspects had been described as a small framed Hispanic or Native American male with a black shirt and a Hispanic or Native American female with a dark colored shirt.{/div}
If you have any information or have seen these individuals please contact the Dispatch Center at (208) 785-1234.
Dozens of law enforcement officers from numerous agencies were searching a wide area for the suspects, going door to door and advising residents in the area to stay inside with their doors locked as the suspects were considered dangerous.
Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay said the incident started around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday with a report of a hit-and-run accident in the area of the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in the 100 block of S. University.
Law enforcement officers briefly pursued the suspect vehicle which stopped on South Shilling between Rich and Willis streets and the deputy was subsequently shot by a suspect, police said. The stretch of Shilling between Rich and Smith streets was shut down while police investigated the incident.
Residents along Shilling near Rich Street said they saw the apparent suspects running west toward the railroad tracks through their yards.
Police drones were in the air to aid in the search. Attention was being paid to the railroad tracks and fields along Diggie Road with police dogs being used on the ground.