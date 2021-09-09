A Washington man was arrested Monday after he led police on a chase across the city and collided with a police vehicle, causing the officer driving the police vehicle to suffer whiplash.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the chase began after David Chambliss, 33, fled from a traffic stop. The affidavit states he was stopped after employees at a gas station reported he had tried to hit a customer while at the counter.
The affidavit states that Chambliss entered the gas station on Monday and told the worker he was "O'Ryan god almighty" and demanded gasoline for his car.
Both the worker and a customer said they tried to explain to Chambliss he needed to pay for gas, and that he responded by proclaiming himself to be the son of god, and therefore exempt from payment.
When the employee did not provide gasoline to the pump near Chambliss' vehicle, Chambliss reportedly reentered the gas station. The victim said she started laughing, and that Chambliss responded by attempting to hit her.
After the incident was reported, a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy located Chambliss and performed the traffic stop. The deputy wrote in his affidavit that Chambliss exited his vehicle and approached the deputy. He reportedly proclaimed loudly to the deputy that he was god, and argued with the deputy when he expressed skepticism.
The affidavit notes Chambliss' pupils were dilated. The deputy believed Chambliss was under the influence of drugs during the interaction.
As the argument increased in intensity, the deputy wrote that he drew his Taser, believing Chambliss was about to attack him.
An on-foot chase ensued, during which more deputies arrived on scene. Two attempts to use Tasers on Chambliss were ineffective.
Chambliss made it to his car and drove away. The first deputy wrote that he drew his gun after seeing Chambliss reach to the passenger side of the car, believing he was grabbing a weapon. No shots were fired.
During a car chase, law enforcement twice attempted unsuccessfully to stop Chambliss with a PIT maneuver. During one of these attempts, the deputy who originally stopped Chambliss collided with his car. A doctor at Idaho Falls Community Hospital later informed the deputy he suffered whiplash, a neck injury common in car crashes. A news release states another law enforcement officer was examined for minor injuries.
The other law enforcement officers were able to stop Chambliss' car. He was arrested after he reportedly exited the car wielding a sword. A news release from the sheriff's office states a K-9 bit Chambliss.
Chambliss was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and a sample of his blood was taken to test for drugs.
Charges were filed Wednesday against Chambliss for aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and fleeing or eluding officers in a motor vehicle, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with resisting or obstructing officers and driving under the influence, both misdemeanors.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in Bonneville County Court.