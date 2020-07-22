At approximately 3:40 a.m. this morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies in the Ammon Division and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the 2500 block of Eagle Dr. to a male teenage boy with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival Ambulance personnel provided treatment to the boy and he was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives, with assistance of Idaho Falls Police Department, are investigating and talking to witnesses and have recovered the firearm believed to be the cause of the injury. Currently there is no danger to the public in that area and the investigation is ongoing.
No further information is available at this time.