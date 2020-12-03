Three people reported to have stolen $60,000 in construction tools were arrested Wednesday.
Carl James Eckenrode Jr., 41, Joseph M R Herrera, 33, and Lisa D. Ritchie, 27, have all been charged with grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison.
Through tips and newly uncovered security footage, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office identified the group. The trio reportedly stole the tools from a construction site in the Bridgewater subdivision. The truck was seen pulling a trailer holding the items, then the group was recorded unloading the tools from the trailer into the truck.
Deputies located Ritchie's residence and observed the three loading items into a car belonging to Ritchie. They performed a traffic stop of the car with Herrera and Eckenrode in the car. The deputies observed the tools in the vehicle.
A search warrant was issued for the car and residence. The stolen tools were located. Deputies also found a truck belonging to Eckenrode that matched the description of the truck seen in video recordings.
Preliminary hearings for Ritchie and Herrera are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in Bonneville District Court. Eckenrode's hearing is scheduled for the same time on Dec. 16.