The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is offering $5,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in a recent homicide.
The sheriff’s office has been investigating the death of Jefferson County resident Morey Pelton since his body was found Friday at the Lane Clark Hill Rest Area on U.S. Highway 26, near Ririe.
Deputies are asking anyone who was in the area between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday to come forward.
Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, did not say how deputies determined Pelton’s death was a homicide or if Pelton had any visible injuries when he was found.
Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 1-833-445-2092, or through dispatch at 208-529-1200.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.