The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of stalking a victim in an ongoing domestic abuse case.
A news release states Jorge Melendez, 33, had violated a no-contact order. The release states the most recent incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The victim said Melendez called her and threatened to come to her home and kill her. A no-contact order was in place between them after Melendez was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in June.
Deputies and Idaho Falls Police Department officers went to where they believed Melendez was staying. The release states they saw Melendez driving away at high speeds.
Deputies pursued Melendez to Melbourne Drive, where he reportedly exited his car and fled on foot. Law enforcement searched the area through the morning but did not find Melendez.
Anyone with information on Melendez’s whereabouts can contact law enforcement at 208-529-1200 or Crimestoppers at 208-522-1983. The news release states he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.