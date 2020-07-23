The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who reportedly left an explosive device outside someone's home on July 14.
According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies responded to a report of an explosion on Vision Drive. The caller said they found the device at their front door with the fuse burning. The caller shut the door and ran inside. The device then exploded, damaging the house. No one was injured in the explosion.
Security cameras captured images of a man who left the device at the door. He was wearing a hood that covered his head and face, a t-shirt, gloves and a black belt. Footage shows the man placing the device outside, then lighting the fuse.
Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 208-529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983.