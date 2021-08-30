The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is searching for two persons of interest in a shooting that left three people hospitalized Sunday.
Police believe Marvin Charles Lee McDonald, 32, and Hailey Denise Terrisse, 22, have information pertaining to the shooting that occurred around noon Sunday on Moonstone Drive, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office did not describe either individual as a suspect in the shooting but said they should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell wrote that deputies found three adults injured with gunshot wounds after the shooting was reported. The Idaho Falls Fire Department Emergency Medical Services responded and transferred all three victims to a hospital via ambulance.
Lovell announced Monday that a 2002 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by the persons of interest has been locatedd. Terrisse may be going by the last names Heath or McDonald, according to the news release.
McDonald is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, having brown eyes and hair with multiple tattoos on his arms and neck.
Terrisse is reportedly 5 feet 4 inches tall, 190 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on McDonald's and/or Terrisse's location, or information on the shooting can contact the sheriff's office at 208-529-1200, or via the CrimeStoppers website at ifcrime.org.