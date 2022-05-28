The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office released more information Thursday on its investigation into a local feedlot that was reported for animal abuse.
Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell revealed that the sheriff’s office first a tip from Animal Recovery Mission on May 19 about a local feedlot that was reportedly improperly slaughtering animals and raising them in poor conditions.
Lovell also noted in his release that the investigation needs to be led by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
Under Idaho Law, ISDA needs to inspect any agricultural business before the sheriff’s office can seize any animals as part of its investigation. According to Lovell, that review is ongoing.
The sheriff’s office has also taken the lead on the investigation into a fire that happened on the property. The fire occurred on May 22, less than 48 hours after the sheriff’s office and ISDA were at the feedlot conducting a search warrant of the property.
Idaho Falls Fire Department Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon told the Post Register an investigation into the cause of the fire could take between two weeks and a month. The blaze consumed an RV, a tractor, haystacks and animal feed.
The fire reportedly came close enough to the animals to endanger them, but firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire without injury to human or animal.
ARM Founder and President Richard Couto reportedly discovered the animal abuse by posing as a buyer. In video he said was recorded via hidden cameras, staff at the feedlot are seen killing animals by stabbing and cutting them with knives, apparently in violation of the Humane Slaughter Act, a federal law which requires livestock to be sedated or otherwise rendered insensible to pain before being slaughtered.
Several of the animals are seen writhing as they bleed out, visibly in pain. In one instance, a worker asks Couto if he wants to kill an animal.
Other animals are seen living among large amounts of feces, covering their entire pens and/or piled several feet high.
The video has not been independently authenticated by the Post Register. The feedlot owners have not been charged with crimes, as the investigation into the alleged abuse is still incomplete.
Lovell said that on Wednesday police had to ask a woman to leave the property. She reportedly demanded the feedlot owners return several sheep to her after she saw news reports of the animal abuse, and was interviewed by East Idaho News, telling them that she was told the animals would be treated humanely.
“Because the reporting party was no longer the owner of the sheep, the Deputy advised the animals could not forcefully be removed from the (feedlot owner’s) farm as they were now their property,” Lovell said.