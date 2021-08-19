A Bonneville County man has been charged with trafficking heroin after his trailer was raided by law enforcement.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office worked with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Drug Enforcement Agency to act on the warrant against Michael Whitman, 38.
The probable cause affidavit states there were warrants for Whitman's arrest in Bonneville County.
A backpack found in the trailer reportedly contained five plastic baggies of heroin. The bags reportedly contained a combined 353 grams (more than 12 ounces) of heroin. Law enforcement also reportedly found 234 pills of fentanyl. A small amount of marijuana also was reportedly found in the trailer.
Whitman was charged with trafficking heroin, punishable with a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and up to a life sentence, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, punishable with up to life in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in Bonneville County Court.