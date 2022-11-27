At about 2:22 p.m. Saturday afternoon, troopers responded to milepost 75 of southbound I-15 on reports of a road rage incident after 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls from the occupants of the two involved vehicles. Arriving troopers contacted the drivers of a silver 2004 Honda Accord and a gray 2017 Ford Explorer.
During their investigation, troopers were told that both vehicles were southbound when they approached a semi-truck from behind. The Accord changed lanes directly in front of Explorer, passed the semi, then pulled back into the outside lane. While overtaking the Accord, the driver of the Explorer made a hand gesture and veered toward the Accord. The driver of the Accord pulled a pistol and fired multiple rounds, striking the tires of the Explorer. Both vehicles pulled over and the drivers cooperated with the investigation.
The driver of the Accord, a 25-year-old Pocatello man, was arrested for Aggravated Assault (Idaho Code 18-905) and Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon at a Vehicle (Idaho Code 18-3317). He was booked into the Bannock County Jail.
The driver of the Explorer, a 48-year-old Ammon man, was not cited, but the incident will be forwarded to the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office for review.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
