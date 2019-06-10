Kathy Simpson has been reappointed to the Idaho Judicial Council.
Simpson, whose work experience includes 15 years in the financial service industry and 20 years at Idaho National Laboratory, was first appointed to the Council by Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter in 2014. Gov. Brad Little announced her reappointment Friday, at the same time he announced he was appointing Andrea Courtney, who is a deputy attorney general now, as a Third Judicial District judge in Canyon County.
“Andrea and Kathy bring a great deal of experience to their positions, and I am grateful for their service to the citizens of Idaho,” Little said in a statement.
The seven-member Judicial Council is tasked with picking and interviewing nominees to state judicial vacancies, and with investigating complaints about judges and making disciplinary recommendations. It is headed by the chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court.
“Being a member of the Council has given me insight and understanding into the workings of our judicial system and the people of Idaho that it serves. I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve on the Council for a second term as the public member,” Simpson said.
Simpson's husband, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, lives in Idaho Falls and represents Idaho's Second Congressional District.