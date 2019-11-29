The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office saw a slight increase in crashes over Thanksgiving.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said there have been 20 crashes between Wednesday and Friday, slightly more than is typical for a 48 hour period. Seven of those crashes were reported as involving some sort of injury.
Lovell said the increase was likely due to the Thanksgiving traffic and the snowfall hitting Idaho Falls.
AAA recommends that drivers in ice and snow should remember to slow down and brake earlier when coming to a stop sign. Accelerate and decelerate more slowly on ice, as cars may slide and maintain their forward momentum when braking on ice. Make sure tires are properly inflated before driving in winter.