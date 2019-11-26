Nobody dreams of a white Thanksgiving, but that's what Mother Nature has planned for eastern Idaho and much of the Intermountain West.
Snow is expected in the region starting today through Friday, according to the National Weather Service, and a winter weather advisory has been issued until Thursday.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office sent out a news release Tuesday asking residents to prepare for the weather and plan ahead.
"Year after year our deputies observe motorists who don’t plan enough time in their mornings to adjust for these changes in road conditions that result in slide-offs, crashes, and drivers that do not scrape their windows," the release said. "Being in a crash is expensive and disruptive enough to your normal daily routine, but can be even more problematic if the crash results in an injury to you or someone else just because you didn’t take time to clear your windows or slow down for slick roads. "
The Idaho Transportation Department also sent out a news release Tuesday encouraging travelers to check out its website to stay up to date on road and weather conditions. The website includes an interactive map to see what roads are being hit with snowfall and where traffic has slowed down. The department also will be posting on its Facebook page to announce changes that may influence drivers.
Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Bryan Lovell emphasized the importance of keeping windows clear with winter weather expected. He expected Black Friday to be the busiest travel day of the week.
Zach Pickering, CFO of Sunkiss Towing, said holidays with snow are particularly hectic for his company, and his company is preparing for a busy holiday.
"If it snows and the roads are pretty slick, we expect to see 5 to 20 accidents," Pickering said.
For drivers hitting the road over the holiday, the Idaho Transportation Department suggests they:
— Slow down on icy, wet or snow-covered roads. Cars don't stop as quickly as they do on dry roads. Drive at a comfortable pace — don't let other drivers dictate speed.
— Consider speed signs a maximum guideline for dry roads. If it's snowing or raining, driving slower may be advised.
— Leave extra room. Cars can't turn, stop or change directions as quickly as they can in dry conditions.
— Allow more time to get places. Even a few extra minutes can make a big difference.
Additionally, the American Red Cross recommends filling up the gas tank before the trip begins and keeping it full in case of an emergency. Let somebody know your destination and the route you intend to take.
The Idaho Transportation Department also recommends emergency supplies in case of an accident or a stuck car, including:
— Flashlights with extra batteries
— A first aid kit and a pocket knife
— At least one blanket
— Cat litter to provide traction for stuck tires
— A small shovel
— Extra winter clothes, including gloves, hats and coats
— An ice scraper and brush
— Cloth and paper towels
— Basic tools, including a screwdriver, hammer, adjustable wrench, etc.
— A mobile phone charger. Consider downloading apps for emergency situations, such as the Weather Channel app for weather alerts.
— Snacks and nonperishable foods, including for pets.
The Idaho Transportation Department can be reached to provide information by dialing either 511 or 888-432-7623. Its traveler information website is 511.idaho.gov.