A 77-year-old St. Anthony man died Tuesday after the stock trailer he was pulling was rear-ended by a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 20 south of Rexburg.
Idaho State Police responded to the scene of the crash at milepost 328 at about 1:30 p.m.
Wendell B. Orr, 77, of St. Anthony, was driving west in a 1993 Jeep Wrangler pulling a stock trailer, an Idaho State Police news release said. Ramandeep S. Johal, 26, of Abbotsford, British Columbia, was driving behind Orr in a 2015 Freightliner, pulling a 2017 Van Guard trailer.
As Orr was slowing in traffic, Johal struck the rear of Orr's trailer, the release said. After impact, the stock trailer separated from the Jeep and went into the median. The Jeep struck a guardrail on the right shoulder, then rolled. Orr was ejected from the vehicle.
Orr was not wearing a seat belt. He was transported by Madison County Ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he succumbed to his injuries. Johal was wearing a seat belt.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Madison County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department.