A St. Anthony man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Richard Burns, 37, was a passenger during a car stop in May 2019 by an Idaho State Police Trooper. While the trooper spoke to the driver, Burns took the car and attempted to flee, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Bart Davis.
After a high-speed chase Burns crashed in Blackfoot and attempted to escape on foot, but was caught. Law enforcement discovered three pounds of methamphetamine in the car and a 9mm handgun, along with a digital scale, clean plastic baggies and a ledger of drug deals.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Burns to 210 months in prison. He will also serve five years of supervised release after his sentence.