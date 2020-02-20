An Idaho Falls man arrested Tuesday after a 2 1/2-hour standoff with police has been charged with second-degree kidnapping and felony injury to a child.
Brett Karinen, 25, already was facing charges for multiple felonies, including attempted strangulation and domestic violence. The new charges have been filed after the babysitter watching Karinen's 11-month-old child revealed Karinen had reportedly threatened him with violence.
The probable cause affidavit states the 16-year-old babysitter told police the fight between Karinen and the victim of the domestic abuse started over a car battery that had been removed for charging. The babysitter said the situation turned violent and that he intervened to stop Karinen from choking the victim.
The domestic violence victim fled the apartment they were staying in on Ashment Drive and stopped a bystander for help and to call 911. Karinen installed the car battery and told the babysitter to get in the car with the infant. According to the babysitter, Karinen threatened to hit him if he didn't comply.
"I asked (the babysitter) what he thought getting hit meant. He told me he thought he was going to get beat like (the victim) did," the officer wrote in his report.
The officer was on the scene when Karinen pulled out of the driveway and the officer began pursuing them. The babysitter said Karinen was speeding and driving recklessly, nearly hitting a utility truck. The babysitter later told police he tried to convince Karinen to stop, but Karinen was afraid of going to jail. He also asked Karinen to let him out of the car, and Karinen refused.
When they got to the 7th Street residence, Karinen told the babysitter to remove the drug paraphernalia from the car. The babysitter didn't act, and Karinen appeared not to notice.
The babysitter said Karinen did not force him to stay in the house as several police cars arrived outside, but that he did not leave for fear of the baby's safety.
Karinen reportedly wanted the babysitter and another teenager in the house to help him hide, but both refused and told him to give up. Both teens later exited the house with the baby, another teenager and an adult woman.
Second-degree kidnapping is punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to 25 years in prison. Felony injury to a child is punishable with up to 10 years in prison. Karinen's bond was set at $25,000, in addition to the $75,000 bond set in his domestic violence case.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 4 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.