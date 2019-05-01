The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested three people Tuesday morning after finding drugs and weapons in their residence.
The residence, located on the 1200 block of Azalea Drive near Edgemont Elementary School, was the home of John McComas, 23. Dylan Soracco, 27, and Zoey Anderson, 21, also were arrested. The raid happened in the early hours of the morning, before staff and students were at the school.
Law enforcement found multiple guns at the scene, as well as 2 pounds of marijuana, 23.2 grams of cocaine and 800 hits of LSD.
Detectives also found $40,000 worth of marijuana vape oil that had been packaged for sale and $8,000 in cash.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer stopped McComas two weeks before the raid. He smelled marijuana during the stop and searched McComas’ car.
The officer found 10 cartridges of THC and $33,780 in cash. He also found ledgers listing names, drugs and prices. The ledger indicated McComas had $86,579 worth of drugs. Police also found multiple guns, ammunition and a bulletproof vest in the car.
McComas was arrested, then released after posting bond. The drug possession case from that arrest is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 10.
During Tuesday’s raid detectives again found notes detailing drug sales and prices in McComas’ residence.
Soracco and Anderson told detectives they were at McComas’ house for a place to stay and that he had told them to stay out of the basement where most of the drugs were found.
McComas was charged with drug trafficking in 1 pound or more of marijuana, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison each.
Soracco was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Anderson was charged with misdemeanor possession and frequenting a place where drugs are sold, both punishable with up to a year in jail.
Anderson pleaded guilty during her arraignment and was sentenced to a year of probation. McComas and Soracco have preliminary hearings scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 14 in Bonneville County Courthouse.