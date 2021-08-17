The names of three of the individuals involved in the shooting of a Bingham County Sheriff's Office Deputy have not been released despite one of the suspects being killed and another in custody.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland and Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner did not return messages asking for an update on the case.
The shooting happened Aug. 4 as law enforcement were pursuing the suspects following a hit-and-run report. After the suspects crashed, one of them reportedly shot a Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputy. The deputy, who has not been identified, was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
One of the suspects was found dead at the scene, and another suspect was taken into custody. A third suspect, Cecelia “Cece” E. Broncho, was arrested Aug. 7 in Fort Hall. Broncho is not listed as being in custody at the Bingham County Jail.
The sheriff's office has not presented information on how one of the suspect's died or said which of the three may have shot the deputy.
The incident is being investigated by the Critical Incident Task Force, a team made up of local law enforcement offices that investigate major incidents such as officer-involved shootings.
The Idaho Falls Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation. Public Information Officer Jessica Clements did not comment on the case, saying that public information is typically left to the office that was involved in the critical incident.