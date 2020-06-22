Update: A Bingham County Dispatcher confirmed Joslin has been located and is safe.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy who is believed to be in imminent danger.
Gage Thomas Joslin was last seen at 913 E 1230 North in Shelley. He has brown hair and eyes, is 4 ft 8 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. He was wearing black pants and a red shirt with a yellow logo.
A news release from Idaho State Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Chelsi Lynn Urias. She is described as a white woman having short brown hair that may have been dyed blue, brown eyes and multiple tattoos. She is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. A second news release said Urias is Joslin's mother. She does not have custody rights.
According to court records, Urias was scheduled to be sentenced Monday at 2 p.m. by District Judge Stevan Thompson for felony possession of a controlled substance after she accepted a plea bargain.
Urias was reportedly driving a white 2007 Ford Explorer with a license plate number of 8BMG610. The news release said she was possibly heading toward Idaho Falls.
Anyone with information can contact Bingham County Sheriff's Office at 208-785-1234, or by calling 911.