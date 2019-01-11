A Sugar City man is facing charges for reportedly raping a teenage girl multiple times.
The victim reported James David Hill, 29, to police in August, saying he began sexually assaulting her in 2014 when she was 14. The abuse started with groping, then escalated to rape, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim told a Madison County Sheriff's Office detective Hill had just been released from a prison sentence for burglary. She would babysit his children. The first incident happened when they were watching a movie and Hill began touching her. He later forced her to perform a sex act.
The victim said Hill was intimidating and that she was afraid to report him. She described an incident in which Hill offered to drive her home after she finished babysitting his kids. Hill instead drove her to a secluded farm and raped her, then took her home.
Witnesses also noticed troubling behavior at Hill's residence. His ex-girlfriend told a detective Hill was often aggressive with her sons, but would touch and hold hands with the victim. Another witness reported once seeing Hill and the victim exiting a barn together and that Hill was adjusting his belt buckle.
The victim told the detective Hill raped her between 60 and 85 times between 2014 and 2016, often in his barn or his trailer in Sugar City. The abuse stopped in 2016 after the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare investigated Hill's home for being too dirty for children, resulting in the department taking custody of his kids.
Hill was charged with sexual abuse of a minor under 16, punishable with up to 25 years in prison, and lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to a life sentence.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 15 in Madison County Courthouse.