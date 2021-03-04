The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who reportedly attempted to rob a convenience store last month.
Ethan Daniel Gilmore, 20, has been charged with attempted robbery and burglary after he reportedly threatened an employee with a gun on Feb. 24. He fled without taking anything, according to the sheriff's office, after the employee refused to give him the money in the cash register. Gilmore was arrested Wednesday, after tips to the sheriff's office helped investigators identify him as a suspect.
"The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the public for their assistance in providing tips and information relating to this incident," Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell wrote in a news release.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Gilmore admitted to the attempted robbery during interrogation. The affidavit states Gilmore described details of the incident to investigators that were not made public by the sheriff's office, but it does not say what those details were.
Gilmore also reportedly owns a car and clothing that were seen in security footage of the attempted robbery. The news release stated deputies also found the gun used in the attempted robbery.
Attempted robbery is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Burglary is punishable with up to 10 years in prison. Gilmore's bond was set at $15,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 17 in Bonneville District Court.