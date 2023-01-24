An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday after he reportedly cut his ankle monitor, stole a car and led police on a high speed chase.
Cameron Wiley, 24, was wearing the ankle monitor in connection to a drug case, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies received a notification his monitor had been cut Sunday evening.
Early Monday morning a 2006 Saturn Vue was reported stolen on Lindsay Boulevard. Deputies identified Wiley as a suspect in the car theft.
A deputy spotted Wiley driving the Saturn Vue around 9 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 17th St. and Curlew Drive. He attempted to stop Wiley, who appeared to be pulling over in response. Wiley then reportedly changed lanes and drove away, turning onto Avocet Drive.
A probable cause affidavit states Wiley ran multiple stop signs and was driving at 40 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Wiley eventually turned onto 17th Street, and officers chose to discontinue the pursuit in fear it would lead to a crash.
Another officer spotted Wiley around 9:20 a.m. on Broadway. Wiley reportedly began fleeing as soon as the officer activated his overhead lights, driving 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. The officer again ended the pursuit, but saw Wiley drive through a red light at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Broadway, with cars in the intersection.
Wiley was spotted a third time at 10:10 a.m. near the intersection of 17th Street and 25th East. Instead of activating his lights, the deputy followed Wiley discreetly and notified dispatch of the situation.
Wiley pulled onto Gallup Street, which has only one entrance. The deputy attempted to block Wiley in with his patrol car, but it slid on the ice. Wiley attempted to flee, but the deputy regained control and used the patrol car to ram the stolen car into a snowbank.
Wiley reportedly attempted to flee on foot. The deputy pursued. The nearby Hope Lutheran Church & School was placed on lockdown due to the pursuit.
A second deputy intercepted Wiley and used a Taser on him. He was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital, where he told a deputy that he had been using methamphetamine that day. Two syringes were found on him when he was arrested.
Wiley was charged with two counts of attempting to elude an officer in a vehicle and one count of escape by one charged with a felony, all punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest and malicious injury to property, both misdemeanors. His bond was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 7 in Bonneville County Court.
