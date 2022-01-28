An Idaho Falls man has been arrested for the burning of a motor home in November.
Tristen Combe, 21, reportedly burned a 1986 Chevrolet RV, which was reportedly engulfed in flames on Nov. 18. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded and put out the flames.
A business owner next door to the fire called 911 and later told police he saw a man running away. He said the trailer had been there for five years. Police searched the area for the suspect, but did not find him.
The officers contacted the property owner on Nov. 30, who identified the owner of the RV. The property owner said he believed Combe was behind the fire, explaining that a relative of Combe's had been living in an apartment on the property.
The property owner said he found out the relative was allowing Combe, who was homeless, to sleep in a closet without telling him, and that he found evidence of an extra person,including a bedroll, when he checked the apartment. The property owner also accused Combe of stealing items around the property that had gone missing.
The property owner told Combe's relative that Combe could not stay there any longer. Another resident told police Combe did continue to live on the property, sleeping in the relative's car and the trailer. The resident said he saw Combe start a fire in the car once in an effort to stay warm.
Several items the property owner identified as belonging to Combe were found outside the trailer after it burned. Security footage of a man running from the fire was captured by the property owner, with a second family member confirming it was Combe.
Police learned Combe may be staying with an ex and attempted to contact her. She agreed to meet with police, but did not appear at the appointed meeting time.
Combe was arrested in an unrelated case on Dec. 31. When asked about the fire, Combe admitted he had been living in the trailer without permission, and that he started the fire in the bathroom of the motor home to stay warm. He said he stepped outside for a minute and returned to find the motor home in flames.
Combe was charged with third-degree arson, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in Bonneville County Court.