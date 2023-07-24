Officer-involved shooting probed in Rexburg
Rexburg’s 600 South 5th West remained closed throughout Thursday, July 13, 2023, morning as police officers investigated a domestic violence situation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

 Lisa Smith

The suspect shot by Rexburg Police officers responding to a July 13 report of domestic violence raised and pointed an AR-15-style rifle at the officers.

A Rexburg Police news release said officers were dispatched to the scene in the 600 block of South 5th West at about 3:30 a.m. in reference to a physical confrontation between a man and a woman.


