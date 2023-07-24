The suspect shot by Rexburg Police officers responding to a July 13 report of domestic violence raised and pointed an AR-15-style rifle at the officers.
A Rexburg Police news release said officers were dispatched to the scene in the 600 block of South 5th West at about 3:30 a.m. in reference to a physical confrontation between a man and a woman.
The responding officers arrived within minutes and encountered the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Ross, in the residence's open garage, standing behind miscellaneous household items. Ross refused to comply with the officers' commands to come out of the garage and to show them his hands and instead pointed a rifle at the officers. The officers fired their duty weapons striking Ross, the release said. A rifle and a pistol were recovered at the scene next to Ross.
Officers immediately started lifesaving efforts while other officers secured the scene, the release said. Ross was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. After Ross' hospital release, he was booked into the Madison County Jail on four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of domestic battery with traumatic injury, the release said.
The release identified the Rexburg officers with their first initial and last name — D. Allen, K. Lords, S. Jaeckel and S. Woodland.
On Feb. 15, 2021, Rexburg Police officer Daniel Allen was involved in a fatal police shooting at the Brenchley Apartments after a caller reported that a man had illegally entered their apartment.
The suspect, Troy Allen, no relation, became confrontational and charged at the officers, Allen and John Bone, who shot him.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office ruled the 2021 shooting was justified.
The July 13 incident is under investigation by the Critical lncident Task Force, led by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
