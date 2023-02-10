A Swan Valley man who was recently arrested for reportedly trying to shoot a man twice is now charged for two car thefts.
The probable cause affidavit states Matthew Roberson, 34, stole two vehicles from a lot belonging to Randy Larkin, 58, on Nov. 30.
Larkin is in jail after he was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing a man, Morey Pelton, at a rest stop in May.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received a call from a witness on Dec. 1 who said she saw a truck towing the vehicles away.
The vehicles were a 1992 Ford F-250 pickup truck and a 2009 Lincoln MKZ with a combined estimated value of $21,000, the affidavit said.
The witness told deputies she checked with Larkin and his relatives and confirmed none of them had made arrangements to sell the vehicles or have them transferred.
A deputy also contacted local towing agencies, who all confirmed they had not towed any vehicles from the property.
Two neighbors also told police they saw three men loading one of the vehicles onto a trailer. One of the neighbors said the men appeared as if they belonged there and waved hello to him.
The deputy spoke with Larkin to ask if he knew who might have taken the vehicles. Larkin said he did not know, but that he suspected Roberson because there had been conflict between them in the past.
The probable cause affidavit states Roberson had previously been investigated for stealing a car from Larkin, and that he is facing charges in Fremont County for vehicle theft.
The deputy wrote that an informant told him Roberson often sells cars to salvage companies, and that Irwin residents pointed him toward a company in Afton, Wyoming.
A detective with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office agreed to check the scrapyard, and confirmed he found an F-250 and a Lincoln MKZ there.
The salvage company'sowners said the vehicles were given to him by Roberson. They showed the deputy text messages with Roberson discussing the sale, and financial records stating they had paid him $300 for the vehicles.
The owners also said the responsibility for checking ownerships of any vehicles they receive typically falls on another scrapping company they work with. They said they had previously received between five and 10 vehicles from Roberson.
Roberson first denied knowing about the vehicles when questioned by the deputy. He then admitted to arranging for the vehicles to be towed to the salvage company, but denied that he was paid. He said he was angry because his personal belongings from the previous car he had taken from Larkin had not been returned.
Roberson was charged with two counts of vehicle theft, each punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $40,000, which must be paid in addition to the $150,000 bail in his battery case for him to be released.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 24 in Bonneville County Court.
Roberson was arrested in Fremont County on Dec. 2.
