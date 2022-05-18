An Idaho Falls man who was the subject of a recent manhunt was arraigned in court Wednesday.
James Perry, 43, was charged with robbery and aggravated assault. The Idaho Falls Police Department began searching for Perry after he reportedly stole a car at gunpoint on May 10. He was arrested May 12.
Court records state the robbery occurred outside a gas station on Sunnyside Road. The victim said Perry threatened him with an AR-15 rifle.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the robbery was not the first time that Perry took a car from the victim that day.
The affidavit states the victim had gone to the gas station after a white 1998 Ford Expedition he owned had disappeared from his property. The victim told police he was planning to sell the car, and that the would-be buyer told him they had heard the car was at the gas station.
The victim said he arrived at the gas station and confronted Perry, who was standing near the car. Perry then reportedly pulled out the rifle and a knife. He reportedly pointed the gun at the victim, then pointed it at the victim's wife, who was sitting in a 1995 Subaru Legacy.
Perry told the woman to get out of the Subaru, then reportedly entered it himself and drove away.
Police found a bullet casing in the Ford Expedition that was left behind, as well as a blood stain.
IFPD Public Information Office Jessica Clements said there is an ongoing investigation into how Perry came into possession of the Ford Expedition and why there was a bullet and bloodstain in the Expedition when it was found.
Robbery is punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to a life sentence. Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Perry and the victims. His bond was set at $250,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 1 in Bonneville County Court.