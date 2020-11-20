A suspect who reportedly robbed a local Walgreens is in custody after fleeing the scene and getting into a physical altercation with an Idaho Falls Police Department officer.
IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the department received a report around 2:30 p.m. of a robbery in progress at the Walgreens at 17th Street and Holmes Avenue. Police moved toward the store and entered into a pursuit of the suspect's car.
Police lost sight of the vehicle before seeing it crashed near the intersection of South Water Avenue and Pine Street. The suspect had fled the crash without injuries and forced his way into an apartment building.
Idaho Falls police officers arrived on scene and the suspect left the apartment. Clements said there was an unsuccessful attempt to bring the suspect down using a Taser, which led to a physical altercation that injured one of the officers. Clements said the injured officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover.
The suspect's name has not yet been released.