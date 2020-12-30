An unidentified suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Ammon.
According to a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell, the incident happened around 4 a.m. at the 1600 block of Falcon Drive.
The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, which investigates officer-involved shootings, was called in to investigate the incident. No deputies or other individuals were injured during the incident.
Details on the identity of the suspect, what they were suspected of and the events leading up to the shooting have not been released. Lovell said more information would be available Wednesday afternoon.