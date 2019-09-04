A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed an armed suspect Wednesday morning after the suspect fired on officers.
The shooting followed a seven-hour standoff during which law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the armed suspect, according to a news release sent out by Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson. The sheriff's office did not identify the suspect, saying they still needed to notify next of kin.
The incident began around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday when it was reported the 53-year-old suspect had pointed a handgun at his wife and threatened to kill her.
The victim fled and law enforcement arrived to find the suspect barricaded inside the house at the 4000 block of E. 200 North. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office tactical team arrived to assist the sheriff's office.
Deputies negotiated with the suspect for seven hours, attempting to convince him to surrender. At 4:16 a.m. the suspect reportedly began shooting at officers, prompting them to return fire and kill the suspect.
The shootout is under investigation by the Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The officer or officers who shot the suspect have not been identified.