An Idaho Falls man with a history of of fleeing from and fighting with police was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
Tanner Shoesmith, 23, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 months and up to five years in prison for hitting an officer in the face with a door in 2019.
The crime is the same offense law enforcement officers were attempting to arrest Shoesmith for on Feb. 8, 2021. He fled from a traffic stop, and the search for him ended with an Idaho Falls Police Department officer shooting and killing Joseph Johnson, who the officer mistook for Shoesmith. Shoesmith was charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, for fleeing from law enforcement.
The 2019 incident began when an officer recognized Shoesmith and attempted to pull him over. Shoesmith got into a fight with the officer, hitting him in the face with a car door and exchanging blows until the officer drew his Taser. Another officer arrived on scene and handcuffed Shoesmith.
The first officer suffered multiple injuries from the altercation, including cuts on his hand and lip and an injury to his right eye.
Shoesmith has a reputation for fighting with officers, a factor District Judge Bruce Pickett cited when discussing Shoesmith’s sentence.
Between 2018 and 2021 four separate cases were filed against him for resisting arrest.
That reputation was also a factor in the recently dismissed case against Idaho Falls Police Department Officer Elias Cerdas. During the search for Shoesmith, officers were told he was seen with a gun. Defense attorneys for Cerdas cited Shoesmith’s reputation when discussing why Cerdas feared for his safety when he mistook Johnson for Shoesmith.
Pickett did not mention the shooting during Shoesmith’s sentencing, but did note Shoesmith fled from police while he already had a case pending for attacking an officer.
Shoesmith apologized for his actions during his statement to the court.
“I realize now I can’t just run from my problems,” Shoesmith said.