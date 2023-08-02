Fackrell, Derrick.jpg

Fackrell

 Bonneville County Jail

A driver's suspicious interaction with a stranger in Arco led to the identification of a stolen vehicle Monday.

At 3:40 p.m., Idaho State Police received a suspicious person report. The caller said that he had a strange conversation with a man who approached him in both Arco and Moore, the probable cause affidavit said.


