A driver's suspicious interaction with a stranger in Arco led to the identification of a stolen vehicle Monday.
At 3:40 p.m., Idaho State Police received a suspicious person report. The caller said that he had a strange conversation with a man who approached him in both Arco and Moore, the probable cause affidavit said.
Derrick Fackrell, 41, of Helena, Montana, continued to follow the caller in a Toyota Prius on U.S. Highway 20 toward Idaho Falls. An Idaho State Police trooper responded to the call and found the Prius following the caller. The trooper reported the Prius' license plate number, and it came back that the vehicle recently had been stolen from Pocatello, the affidavit said.
The trooper then turned on his lights and attempted to pull Fackrell over. He then tried to speed off, reaching 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, an Idaho State Police news release said.
The caller attempted to stay in front of Fackrell to slow him down, but dispatch then told him to pull over, the affidavit said.
A second trooper set up spikes near Old Butte Road which then punctured all four of Fackrell's tires. Fackrell pulled into a parking lot near Bellin Road where he was arrested, the release said.
Fackrell was taken to Bonneville County Jail and was charged with felony eluding and felony possessing of a stolen vehicle, court documents said.
Troopers recovered the Prius and notified the owner.
No injuries occurred during the incident, and troopers didn't know why Fackrell approached the caller and followed him on the highway, the release said.
"This is a great example of someone seeing something that wasn't normal and calling law enforcement. Anyone can call 911 or use *ISP (*477) from their cell phone," ISP Capt.Chris Weadick of District 6 in Idaho Falls said in the release. "People often call because they see criminal activity, and we prioritize responding and investigating. With the public's help, we can successfully intercept criminals."
Fackrell's bond is set at $40,000. A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 11.
If convicted, he could face up to 17 years in prison.
