A Swan Valley man was arrested Monday after he reportedly took a child from her home in violation of a no-contact order.
Deslie Hansen, 40, was charged with stalking a woman, according to court records. A police report describes the incident as a kidnapping, though he was not charged with a kidnapping offense.
When officers arrived on scene, Hansen had already fled. According to statements made by the mother, he arrived at her house and began banging on her door.
Hansen had just been released from the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with misdemeanor battery and false imprisonment, also a misdemeanor. A no-contact order was issued in the case.
When he couldn’t enter the house, Hansen went to an open window and pulled the child near it outside. The mother and a friend attempted to stop Hansen and pull the child back inside, but had to let go when he attempted to hit them. The window was broken after Hansen punched it.
The mother told police she was afraid Hansen could hurt the child, and that he had previously threatened to kill her and the child.
Hansen had texted the victim before he arrived. She told him to leave her alone.
While officers were interviewing the mother, another team located Hansen at his mother’s house with the victim.
Hansen admitted to taking the child through the window, saying he didn’t believe the mother was home. He said he went to the house only intending to see the victim, and then decided to take her with him, believing he had custody rights. He also admitted to texting the mother, in violation of the no-contact order and that he told her to delete the messages to avoid charges.
Hansen was charged with first-degree stalking, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with two misdemeanors: violation of a no-contact order and malicious injury to property, both punishable with up to a year in jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 9 in Bonneville County Courthouse.