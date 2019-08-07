A Swan Valley man facing drug charges was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman he believed turned him in and the officers who arrested him.
Dwayne Christiansen, 44, was first arrested in March after a search by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office discovered 30 grams of methamphetamine in his trailer. Christiansen posted bond the day after his arrest.
According to a sheriff's office report, a woman who knew Christiansen called law enforcement after he sent threatening messages through text.
The victim told a deputy she was afraid for her and her children's safety. According to the report, Christiansen sent messages demanding she pay him the cost of his bond for "ratting him out." He also sent a message saying he knew several women who wanted to meet her, which the victim indicated was a threat.
The victim said Christiansen had verbally threatened to kill her and had sent text messages threatening her children. She said he wanted to stay out of prison and intended to kill the deputies who arrested him in his drug case. A witness confirmed they had seen Christiansen threaten the victim at her place of employment.
Christiansen was charged with intimidating a witness, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bail was set at $150,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in Bonneville County Courthouse.