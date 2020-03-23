A Swan Valley man arrested last year for drug trafficking and threatening a witness was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Dwayne Christiansen, 45, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after a search warrant uncovered around 46 grams of meth at his residence. The search was part of an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit, a joint task force consisting of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Idaho Falls Police Department officers.
A jury trial was held almost a year to the day Christiansen was arrested. He was found guilty and sentenced on Tuesday to a minimum of three-and-a-half years in prison and a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Another charge for intimidating a witness was dropped by the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office before the trial. According to the probable cause affidavit, Christiansen had sent threatening text messages to the victim.
In addition to time in prison, Christiansen was ordered to pay $10,285.50 in fines and fees.