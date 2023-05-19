A report from a cloud storage company led police to arrest a man for uploading child pornography.
Synchronoss Technologies, a company based in New Jersey, reported John Demaria IV, 44, to the National Center for Missing and exploited Children in November 2022, saying he used their services to store sexual images of children between 8 and 14 years old.
Some of the graphic images and videos described in the probable cause affidavit reportedly also depicted adults sexually abusing the victims.
The center passed the information on to the Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce in Idaho and a detective with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office was assigned to investigate in March.
Demaria was identified as the suspect because his full name was included in the email registered to the Synchronoss account, which also included his phone number.
Police investigated the case through April in May, and received a warrant to search Demaria's account, finding 76 images of child pornography. Police also found innocuous photos of Demaria included among these images.
The sheriff's office and U.S. Department of Homeland Security searched Demaria's residence on Thursday and arrested him.
Demaria reportedly told investigators he had gone down a "rabbit hole" of websites connected to child pornography. He admitted to having an app to keep the images hidden on his phone.
A search of Demaria's phone turned up some of the same images police had found in Demaria's Synchronoss account, according to the affidavit. Hundreds of images not included in the account were also found on the phone.
Demaria was charged with 10 counts of willfully possessing or accessing sexually exploitative material depicting a child, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
Bail was set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 31 in Bonneville County Court.
