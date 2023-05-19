John Demaria

Demaria

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A report from a cloud storage company led police to arrest a man for uploading child pornography. 

Synchronoss Technologies, a company based in New Jersey, reported John Demaria IV, 44, to the National Center for Missing and exploited Children in November 2022, saying he used their services to store sexual images of children between 8 and 14 years old.


