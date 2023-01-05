Four-Dead-University-of-Idaho

In this cropped screen grab from a bodycam video provided by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Bryan Kohberger, left, and his father are seen talking to a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Hancock County, Ind. Bryan Kohberger, accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.

 Uncredited - hogp, Hancock County Sheriff's Office

A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. 

For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in four years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.