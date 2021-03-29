An Idaho Falls teen was arrested Wednesday after police found him in a car that had been reported stolen.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an officer saw Drake Jay Williams, 18, in a parked 2006 Volkswagen Beetle that had been reported stolen 44 minutes earlier.
When the officer approached Williams, he reportedly fled on foot with a black backpack. The affidavit states he ignored the officer’s orders to stop.
Williams reportedly fled through multiple backyards, jumping over multiple fences. He threw the backpack away as he was fleeing. The officer caught up to Williams and handcuffed him on South Boulevard.
Williams reportedly admitted to stealing the car, telling the officer, “I can’t believe I was dumb enough to steal a car, dude.”
Police located Williams’ backpack and found two plastic bags containing marijuana inside, and two containers with THC wax. Several items of drug paraphernalia also were reportedly found in the backpack, include a glass pipe with marijuana residue and a metal grinder with marijuana residue. Williams reportedly admitted to owning the backpack and the items inside.
Williams was charged with grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 7 in Bonneville District Court.