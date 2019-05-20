Emergency responders went to the scene of a reported explosion Thursday afternoon in Ammon, where a teen boy received a significant wound to the chest.
A Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release said sheriff's deputies, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Ammon Fire personnel responded to Rosedale Street. Emergency responders located the boy who was immediately transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Deputies found that the injured boy along with a second teenage boy were igniting a powder substance that caused an explosion, sending a piece of wood into the boy's chest area. The mother of the injured boy heard the explosion from inside the residence and was able to call for help.
Deputies and fire personnel made sure the area was safe and no other injuries or property damage was found. The incident remains under investigation.