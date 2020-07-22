An Ammon teen has been hospitalized after another boy accidentally shot him while playing with a gun.
According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the boys found the handgun in a nearby canal and took it home without their parents' knowledge.
While holding the gun, the older boy, 16, accidentally fired a round and hit the younger boy, 14.
The sheriff's office and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the residence around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday. An ambulance transported the victim to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. A news release said his injury was not life-threatening.
"The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that safe handling of firearms and respect of their capabilities is always a good practice," the news release said. "Never assume a firearm is unloaded or inoperable and Deputies recommend parents talking to their kids about gun safety. If a child finds a handgun the best practice is to leave it alone and immediately call Law Enforcement to come and safely take possession of it."